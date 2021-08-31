Broncos CBs Duke Dawson & Essang Bassey To Start Season On PUP List

According to Mike Klis, Broncos CBs Duke Dawson and Essang Bassey will start the 2021 season on the PUP list.

That means both will miss at least the first six weeks of the season as they continue to rehab. Dawson tore his ACL last year and Bassey also landed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Dawson, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018 after New England traded up with the Buccaneers. The Patriots traded Dawson to the Broncos last year for a sixth-round pick.

Dawson is in the third year of his four-year, $4,704,282 contract that includes a $1,501,296 signing bonus. He stands to make a base salary of $911,352 for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Dawson has appeared in 12 games and recorded seven tackles and no interceptions for the Broncos.