Broncos Considering Placing RB J.K. Dobbins On IR

According to Chris Tomasson, the Broncos are weighing whether to place RB J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve, which would sideline him a minimum of four games.

Dobbins picked up a foot injury late in last Thursday’s win over the Raiders and was getting a second opinion on what seemed to be a sprain.

The Broncos have a bye in Week 12, which is a factor in the decision, as it wouldn’t count toward the four-game minimum Dobbins would have to miss on IR. It could allow the team to give him time to heal without putting him on IR.

Dobbins, 26, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Chargers.

The Chargers placed the unrestricted free agent tender on Dobbins in 2025 at a value of $1.644 million. He then signed a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Broncos.

In 2025, Dobbins has appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and rushed 153 times for 772 yards (5.0 YPC) and four touchdowns to go along with 11 catches on 14 targets for 37 yards.

We’ll have more on Dobbins as the news is available.