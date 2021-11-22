Broncos Designating OLB Bradley Chubb To Return From IR

Per Ryan O’Halloran, the Broncos have designated OLB Bradley Chubb to return from injured reserve.

Chubb landed on the reserve list back in September after undergoing an ankle scope.

Chubb, 25, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos recently decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which will cost the Broncos $12.716 million for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Chubb has appeared in one game and recorded one tackle.