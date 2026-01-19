Broncos Designating RB J.K. Dobbins To Return From IR

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Broncos are designating RB J.K. Dobbins to return from injured reserve.

Schefter mentions Dobbins has a chance to play in the AFC Championship game Sunday after suffering what was thought to be a season-ending foot injury in Week 10.

Dobbins, 26, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Chargers.

The Chargers placed the unrestricted free agent tender on Dobbins in 2025 at a value of $1.644 million. He then signed a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Broncos.

In 2025, Dobbins appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and rushed 153 times for 772 yards (5.0 YPC) and four touchdowns to go along with 11 catches on 14 targets for 37 yards.