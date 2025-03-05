Broncos DL Zach Allen Seeking Extension For $25M/Year

According to Chris Tomasson, Broncos DL Zach Allen is seeking a contract extension from Denver, as he’s scheduled to enter the last year of his contract.

Tomasson adds Allen is seeking $25 million per year on his next deal.

The veteran lineman had an outstanding season for the Broncos and was a huge part of their success. Denver finished as a top-five defense in 2024.

Allen, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals out of Boston College back in 2019. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $4.3 million.

The Broncos signed Allen to a three-year, $45.75 million deal in 2023 when he was testing the free agent market for the first time. He’s entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $12.74 million in 2025.

In 2024, Allen appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and recorded 61 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one pass deflection and a safety.

We’ll have more on the Broncos and Allen as the news is available.