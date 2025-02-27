Broncos Don’t Appear Interested In Trading For Deebo Samuel

Per Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette, “dont expect to see” 49ers WR Deebo Samuel traded to Denver this offseason.

Earlier this offseason, San Francisco granted Samuel’s trade requested and permitted him to seek out a trade partner.

Despite Denver having some cap flexibility and a need for playmakers outside of WR Courtland Sutton, they don’t appear to be interested in a trade for the veteran receiver as of now.

Samuel, 29, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $71.5 extension with $58.1 million guaranteed.

He’s due a little over $17 million in the final year of that deal in 2025.

In 2024, Samuel appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 51 receptions for 670 yards (13.1 YPC) and three touchdowns, to go along with 42 rushing attempts for 136 yards (3.2 YPC) and one touchdown.

