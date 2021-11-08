Broncos G Graham Glasgow Out Indefinitely With Fractured Ankle

According to Ian Rapoport, Broncos G Graham Glasgow was confirmed to have suffered a fractured ankle in Sunday’s win against the Cowboys and will be out indefinitely.

Glasgow was carted off the field with his leg immobilized, which provided a clue that this injury was significant.

Expect Denver to place Glasgow on season-ending injured reserve shortly.

Glasgow, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.038 million contract before agreeing to a four-year, $44 million deal with the Broncos in 2020 that includes $26 million guaranteed.

Glasgow is set to make base salaries of $8.4 million and $9.4 million over the final two years of his deal.

In 2020, Glasgow appeared in seven games for the Broncos, making seven starts for them at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 41 guard out of 76 qualifying players.