Broncos Getting Trade Calls On OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy & Others

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos have been getting trade calls ahead of the deadline for players like OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy and WR KJ Hamler.

Schefter adds the Broncos aren’t looking to blow up their roster but there are serious reasons to consider trading any of those three if they get good value, especially at 2-4 entering Week 7.

He points out Chubb is in the final year of his deal and the market for pass rushers is expected to grow significantly this offseason.

As for Jeudy and Hamler, they each have two years remaining on their rookie contracts, but there have been struggles integrating them into the new-look offense. Schefter adds TE Albert Okwuegbunam is believed to be available.

The Broncos are short on picks after the trade for QB Russell Wilson, so they could stand to reload if good offers are on the table. Schefter adds the results of the next two games (against the Jets and Jaguars) before the trade deadline could influence their thinking. If they win both, they’re less likely to move pieces.

Chubb, 26, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which will cost the Broncos $12.716 million for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Chubb has appeared in six games for the Broncos and recorded 20 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.

Jeudy, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jeudy in 2023.

In 2022, Jeudy has appeared in six games for the Broncos and caught 17 passes for 290 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Broncos as the news is available.