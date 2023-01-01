Broncos Have Reportedly Reached Out To Jim Harbaugh

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, reports that the Denver Broncos have reached out to Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh regarding their head coaching vacancy.

The Broncos moved on from Nathaniel Hackett last week to kickstart their head-coaching search so it wouldn’t be surprising that they’ve checked in on Harbaugh.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, reported earlier in the day that the Broncos are expected to aim high in their coaching search with the backing of new, deep-pocketed owners with their top targets being former Saints HC Sean Payton, Harbaugh and Cowboys DC Dan Quinn.

Harbaugh drew interest from the Vikings last year and appeared to be a finalist for the job before they hired Kevin O’Connell.

Harbaugh, 58, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.