Broncos Haven’t Officially Waived WR DaeSean Hamilton, Getting Trade Calls For Him

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports the Broncos haven’t officially waived WR DaeSean Hamilton despite the report from earlier in the day that he was being cut.

According to Garafolo, the Broncos have received trade calls for Hamilton since the news surfaced and a trade is a possibility to watch from here.

Teams will typically leak that they’re cutting a player to see if there are any trade options.

Hamilton previously came up as a trade candidate earlier this offseason. Should he hit waivers, it’s likely he would be claimed.

Hamilton, 26, was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round out of Penn State in 2018. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

In 2020, Hamilton appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos and caught 23 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns.