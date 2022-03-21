Broncos Hosting OT Brandon Shell For Visit

Aaron Wilson reports that the Broncos are bringing in free agent OT Brandon Shell for a visit on Tuesday.

According to Wilson, if all goes well, this could lead to a deal and reuniting Shell with QB Russell Wilson.

Shell, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.57 million contract with New York and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Seahawks.

Shell is once again testing the free agent market this offseason.

In 2021, Shell appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks, making 10 starts for them at right tackle.

We have him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.