Broncos LBs Coach Michael Wilhoite Arrested On Suspicion Of Assault Of Police Officer

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that Broncos LBs coach Michael Wilhoite was arrested in Denver on suspicion of second-degree assault of a police officer.

Wilhoite will reportedly appear in Denver County court on Monday morning.

The Broncos issued the following statement:

“We are aware of a situation involving Michael Wilhoite that occurred Sunday and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Wilhoite, 38, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Washburn back in 2011. He eventually worked his way up to the 53-man roster during the 2012 season and played under one-year contracts for the next three seasons.

He signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks and finished out the 2017 season on their active roster.

For his career, Wilhoite appeared in 79 games for the 49ers and Seahawks and recorded 298 tackles and four interceptions.

He accepted his first coaching job with the Saints in 2019 and eventually joined the Chargers as their LBs coach in 2021.

The Broncos hired Wilhoite as their OLBs coach in 2023.