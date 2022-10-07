Broncos LT Garett Bolles Suffers Broken Leg

By
Nate Bouda
-

Mike Klis reports that Broncos LT Garett Bolles suffered a broken right leg during Thursday’s loss to the Colts.

Garett Bolles

Klis adds that further exams are needed to determine severity, but the best case scenario is that Bolles will miss roughly 6 weeks and possibly more.

You can expect the Broncos to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Bolles, 30, is a former first-round pick by the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11,031,904 rookie contract and was making a base salary of $1,969,351 in 2020 when he signed a four-year, $68 million extension. 

Bolles will make base salaries of $17 million and $13.75 million in 2022 and 2023. 

In 2021, Bolles has appeared in five games for the Broncos and made five starts at left tackle.

