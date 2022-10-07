Broncos LT Garett Bolles Suffers Broken Leg

Mike Klis reports that Broncos LT Garett Bolles suffered a broken right leg during Thursday’s loss to the Colts.

Klis adds that further exams are needed to determine severity, but the best case scenario is that Bolles will miss roughly 6 weeks and possibly more.

You can expect the Broncos to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Bolles, 30, is a former first-round pick by the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11,031,904 rookie contract and was making a base salary of $1,969,351 in 2020 when he signed a four-year, $68 million extension.

Bolles will make base salaries of $17 million and $13.75 million in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Bolles has appeared in five games for the Broncos and made five starts at left tackle.