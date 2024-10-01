Broncos Make Two PS Moves Including Signing RB Salvon Ahmed

The Denver Broncos have officially signed RB Salvon Ahmed to their practice squad on Tuesday and released WR Kaden Davis from the unit.

Here’s the Broncos updated practice squad:

Ahmed, 25, was a one-year starter at Washington and an honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection in 2019. He signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May before being released during camp.

He later re-joined the team’s practice squad but was waived before being claimed by the Dolphins in 2020. The Dolphins brought him back last year on an exclusive rights deal.

In 2023, Salvon Ahmed appeared in eight games for the Dolphins and rushed for 61 yards on 22 carries (2.8 YPC) to go along with 16 receptions for 88 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.