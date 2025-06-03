Broncos Make Two Roster Moves

According to Parker Gabriel, the Broncos are signing TE Caden Prieskorn to a contract and waiving TE Cole Fotheringham in a corresponding move.

Fotheringham, 27, signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Utah following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Raiders brought Fotheringham back on a futures deal for the 2023 season and re-signed him to the practice squad again, coming out of the preseason. He bounced on and off the roster before joining the Broncos this offseason.

In 2023, Fotheringham appeared in two games for the Raiders and caught one pass for six yards. He has yet to make another NFL appearance.