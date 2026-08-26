Broncos Making Four Moves, Cut S Taylor Rapp

According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are releasing S Taylor Rapp and waiving WR Kyre Duplessis.

Those moves make room for them to sign DT Israel Antwine and OT Foster Sarell.

Denver had just signed Rapp and HC Sean Payton had talked up the move, so this is curious timing. It’s possible there could be some roster juggling at play here to be able to rest everyone they want to rest and still have enough players for the third preseason game.

As a vested veteran, Rapp does not have to pass through waivers.

Rapp, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Los Angeles.

Rapp was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year contract with Buffalo in 2023. The Bills re-signed him to a three-year extension worth up to $14.5 million in 2024, but wound up releasing him this past offseason.

In 2025, Rapp appeared in six games for the Bills and recorded 26 tackles and no interceptions.