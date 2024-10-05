Broncos Making Two Roster Moves, Placing RB Tyler Badie On IR

Per Mike Klis of 9news, the Broncos are placing RB Tyler Badie on injured reserve with a back injury.

Additionally, Klis adds Denver is elevating LB Levelle Bailey to the active roster for Week 5.

Badie, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Baltimore, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Ravens later added Badie to their practice squad soon after but the Broncos signed him to their active roster. Badie has bounced on and off the active roster since then.

In 2024, Badie has appeared in three games for the Broncos and rushed 11 times for 86 yards while adding three catches for negative two yards.