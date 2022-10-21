Broncos Not Looking To Trade WR Jerry Jeudy

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy‘s name has been tossed out as a potential trade candidate leading up to this year’s deadline.

Some view Jeudy as the kind of player who could benefit from a fresh start elsewhere. However, Troy Renck reports that while Jeudy could be a trade candidate, the Broncos are not looking to move him right now.

A number of teams could use help at receiver right now and Jeudy has the kind of upside that teams are likely to take a risk on.

Jeudy, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jeudy in 2023.

In 2022, Jeudy has appeared in six games for the Broncos and caught 17 passes for 290 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Jeudy as the news is available.