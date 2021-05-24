Broncos Notes: Drew Lock Vs Teddy Bridgewater, Von Miller, & More

Von Miller
- Broncos HC Vic Fangio said he is encouraged by OLB Von Miller‘s rehab: “It’s been great. Von is showing no ill-effects from his injury. It just needed time to heal. I enjoy being around Von. I think it’s good that he’s here.” (Troy Renck)
- Fangio explained that he doesn’t want to limit Miller’s work: “I see a guy capable of playing like he was 4-5 years ago. It’s going to be up to him to work hard the next two months. You need to do more to maintain that level of play once you get into 30s like he is.” (Renck)
- Miller told reporters that he wasn’t worried about not having his option picked up: “I always had internal faith would be here. I said I wanted to be a Bronco for life. This was home. I am an optimistic guy.” (Renck)
- Miller mentioned how he has to mentally reset after his injury: “I think the mindset I created last year was a one year thing. It was a new version of myself. I have to refocus and reload and do it again.” (Renck)
- Regarding his age, Miller said he isn’t about that either: “I’m still running around here beating everybody’s ass.” (Mike Klis)
- Miller is especially excited about first-round CB Patrick Surtain II: “This is Pat Surtain — he’s the real deal. He’s taller than me. He supposed to be rushing. He’s the real deal. Seeing him up and close, I am excited to see what he can do against WRs in league. We have a whole room flooded with good DBs.” (Renck)
- Fangio also said OLB Bradley Chubb should be ready to go by training camp: “He didn’t play last two games w ankle issue. Through his workouts he had days were he would feel it. Checked it out. Had some bone spurs that were taken care of. They thought might keep him out till mid-August. I think will be ready for start of camp” (Renck)
Lock vs Bridgewater
- Fangio mentioned he is pleased with QB Drew Lock‘s development: “I just think Drew’s got a better understanding of what it takes to play quarterback in the NFL.” (Renck)
- On the quarterbacks, Fangio said he doesn’t want to make a decision too early in the offseason: “Until we get to practicing on 11 on 11 you need to withhold on judgment. Ultimately the preseason will be the true teller.” (Renck)
- Fangio said he is happy to have QB Teddy Bridgewater, but he still has to earn his place with the team: “You can’t really show leadership until you have earned your stripes. There’s a lot of respect for Teddy (based on what he’s done). But until help team win, it’s hard to max out leadership. But you can start it now in this setting.” (Renck)
- Fangio also added Bridgewater has worked hard in the limited time he’s been with the team: “He’s been in the meetings since we signed him. He gets first chance to be on the field. I am sure there’s some rust, but I thought he had a pretty good first day.” (Renck)
- Lock said he is still trying to stay true to himself as he develops and works with former Broncos QB Peyton Manning: “My mindset doesn’t change at all. I am trying to be the best QB for this team. It’s going to be fun. I am excited to push myself to a whole different level. As far as working with Peyton, I will be more grateful than he ever realizes.” (Renck)
- Lock mentioned all the trade rumors, from Aaron Rodgers to Matthew Stafford, haven’t changed his mindset: “Regardless of what happened, if I stayed, left or be the guy, my mindset didn’t change.” (Renck)
- On his offseason, Lock said he was focused on footwork and nutrition: “Then it became football quickly as far as me possibly being in the offense ran year before. Was fun to be able to go back and watch. And see that wasn’t very good. How do I make that better” (Renck)
- Lock said he is focused on getting the team back to the playoffs: “I want this team to be good. I want to be good. I want to help this team get back to the playoffs. It was a rough year bc of COVID. I put it all into this offseason plan to put a little fire back into this city and this team.” (Renck)
- Bridgewater said he is happy to be in Denver and back with OC Pat Shurmur: “I am excited to be here. It’s a football town, a team and organization that have a great history.” (Renck)
- Bridgewater wouldn’t say whether he is planning on being the starter: “Every day I wake up, I consider I’m competing for my job. My mindset is competition.” (Renck)
- Bridgewater added he isn’t concerned about the Rodgers rumors: “Honestly, man, I just keep my head down and control what I control. These days are an opportunity for me to get better as a teammate and a person. This is a business. I understand the nature of it.” (Renck)
- Miller said he is excited to see how the QB competition plays out, and he is expecting big things from TE Noah Fant: “We have a healthy QB competition and that can only give us positive things. Be great to have him in there with Drew. And push the guys. They have a lot of weapons. Noah Fant is my favorite guy on team. He’s buff, he’s strong. He looks like a beast.” (Renck)
- Miller specifically said he is excited to have Bridgewater on the team: “When we got Teddy I felt that was a great move. Teddy’s ready to come in and play. Teddy’s ready to come in and compete. I think that’s what we needed in the quarterback position. We have a healthy QB competition that can only give us positive things.” (Klis)
Broncos
- After WR Courtland Sutton missed last year with a torn ACL, Fangio said the team wants to ease him in: “His rehab has been fantastic thus far. He has had a great attitude. I would be surprised if not ready to go sooner than (original) timetable. Courtland is a stud and it won’t be long before he’s out there.” (Renck)
- Fangio also mentioned TE Albert Okwuegbunam is rehabbing with Sutton, but is still about six weeks behind him: “He has had a great mindset. Albert should have a long and prosperous career.” (Renck)
- Fangio said CB Kyle Fuller did not attend OTAs on Monday: “I really don’t know why.” (Ryan O’Halloran)
- Broncos OT Garrett Bolles said he feels terrible about OT Ja’Wuan James‘ injury: “Ja’Wuan’s injury was terrible. My thoughts are prayers are for him. We have to realize we are pro athletes. We put our bodies through hell to be ready for season. I tried to stick to the program. Everybody is different. Just stick with one thing.” (Renck)
- Bolles mentioned he is excited about the right tackle competition between OTs Bobby Massie and Calvin Anderson: “Bobby (Massie) is good. Calvin is like my little brother. He trained w me all offseason. We call ourselves RoboCops. So if he wins that position, we will have RoboCop 1 and RoboCop 2.” (Renck)
- Bolles said he sees similarities between the start to Lock’s career and his own: “You gave him a hard time like you gave me a hard time. If there’s anyone who knows what he’s going through, it’s me. I know what it’s like when people hate you.” (Renck)
- On rookie OL Quinn Meinerz, Bolles said he is tough: “He will punch you right in the mouth.” (Renck)
- Broncos OL Dalton Risner tested positive for COVID after getting his first vaccination shot, and he should be cleared to practice by Thursday. (Klis)
- Broncos’ RB Melvin Gordon will continue working out on his own and won’t attend OTA’s: “I have a regiment I like to stick to. I’ll be there for the minicamp.” (Klis)
