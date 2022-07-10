Broncos Notes: Von Miller, Jerry Jeudy, Russell Wilson, Peyton Manning

Von Miller

Bills OLB Von Miller had an emotional reaction when he was told the Broncos, the team that drafted him and the only team he had ever played for until last season, were trading him to the Rams. Miller won a Super Bowl in Los Angeles but his heart was still in Denver. He got word to the Broncos front office while the Rams were still in the playoffs that he’d be open to signing back with them but when free agency started, Denver never called.

“He was kind of distraught from being separated from the Broncos and traded to the Rams,” Miller’s father told the Athletic’s Dan Pompei. “He was happy to go to the Rams, but at the same time, emotions were tough for that period that he was in L.A. It was a transition.”

Jerry Jeudy/Russell Wilson

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy mentioned that Russell Wilson‘s availability has been “a lot of help” this offseason.

“It’s been good, just watching film, coming in here earlier and just going over certain plays and certain route concepts and stuff like that,” Jeudy said, via BroncosWire.com. “It’s been a lot of help.”

Jeudy explained that he’s simply just looking to improve from where he was as a player last year.

“Just doing better than I did last year,” Jeudy said. “[I’m] just focused on the little things, the details, and just becoming a better player than I was the past two years. Russ coming in and [Nathaniel] Hackett, and all the other guys coming in — I mean, our offense is a better offense. I’m excited for this year.”

Jeudy did say that the ceiling is high for their offense this year.

“The ceiling is high,” Jeudy said. “There’s going to be a lot of big plays, a lot of opportunities and a lot of explosiveness are going to be made out there. [The offense is] going to be exciting, for real.”

Peyton Manning

Broncos QB Russell Wilson says he’s been talking to Peyton Manning a lot since arriving in Denver.

“We’ve been talking a lot,” Wilson said, via BroncosWire.com. “I’ve gotten to know Peyton over the years. He was my quarterbacks coach way back in the day when I was in 10th or 11th grade. We spent a lot of time together back then in Louisiana at his passing academy. Over the years, we’ve connected and talked quite a bit.”

“Since I’ve gotten here, he’s kind of taken me under his wing in a beautiful way …. The thing that Peyton and I both love is football. We can spend all day watching football together. That’s what we were able to do and spend a little time together. We’ll do more as we go. It’s fun to be able to be around arguably the world’s greatest who has ever played the game at that position. To be able to learn and ask questions …. that’s the fun part.”