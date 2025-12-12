Broncos Officially Hosted 10 Players For Workouts

The Denver Broncos officially hosted 10 players for tryouts on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list includes:

DB Rob Carter LB Andrew Chatfield QB Seth Henigan LB Braxton Hill WR Dohnte Meyers DE Dawson Scott DB Destin Talbert DB Trey Vaval LB Devin Veresuk WR Isaiah Wooden

Mike Klis reported that six of the 10 players come from the Canadian Football League.

Henigan, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 78th-ranked quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class out of Denton, Texas. He committed to Memphis and was a four-year starter with the Tigers, earning second-team All-AAC in 2023 and third-team All-AAC in 2024.

The Jaguars signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

In his collegiate career, Henigan appeared in 50 games and completed 64 percent of passes for 14,266 yards, 104 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He also rushed for 900 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Hill, 26, is an undrafted free agent out of Montana. He earned second-team All-American honors and was first-team All-Big Sky in 2023.

He caught on with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2024 and later signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for their 2025 season.

During his college career at Montana, Hill appeared in 51 games and recorded 231 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two interceptions, eight pass defenses, and two fumble recoveries.