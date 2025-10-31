Broncos Officially Rule Out Four From Week 9, Including CB Patrick Surtain II

The Denver Broncos announced that they’ve ruled out CB Patrick Surtain II (pectoral), WR Marvin Mims Jr. (concussion), TE Nate Adkins (knee), and S P.J. Locke (neck) from Week 9.

Earlier this week, Ian Rapoport reported that the Broncos do not plan on placing Surtain on injured reserve and that it is possible he could miss just three games due to a pectoral strain. He would return in Week 13 to play the Commanders after Denver’s bye week.

Surtain II, 25, is the son of long-time NFL cornerback Patrick Surtain. He was a unanimous first-team All-American as a junior at Alabama and declared early for the draft. The Broncos drafted Surtain with the No. 9 overall pick in 2021.

Surtain II was entering the final year of a four-year, $20,962,629 contract with the Broncos that included a $12,605,549 signing bonus. The Broncos picked up their fifth-year option on Surtain for the 2024 season.

From there, he signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Broncos.

In 2025, Surtain II has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded 27 total tackles and nine pass deflections.