Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb Undergoing Ankle Surgery, Hoping To Return This Season

The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday that OLB Bradley Chubb will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his ankle tomorrow and the hope is that he can return this season.

OLB Bradley Chubb will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his ankle Wednesday. “I’m going to push everything I can to get back to these games and hopefully it’s sooner rather than later. My mindset is just going to be attack it 100 percent every day.” – @astronaut pic.twitter.com/fs1kplH1Yr — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 21, 2021

You can expect the Broncos to place Chubb on injured reserve in the coming days.

It’s worth mentioning that Chubb underwent ankle surgery during the offseason and missed the final two games of the 2020 regular season with an ankle issue.

Chubb, 25, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos recently decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which will cost the Broncos $12.716 million for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Chubb has appeared in one game and recorded one tackle.