Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb Underwent Minor Ankle Surgery

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that Broncos’ OLB Bradley Chubb had a minor ankle procedure earlier in the week.

The surgery was on the same ankle that caused Chubb to miss the final two games of the 2020 regular season.

Klis adds that Chubb will miss OTA’s and is expected to be ready for training camp in two months.

Chubb, 24, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos recently decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which will cost the Broncos $12.716 million for the 2022 season.

In 2020, Chubb appeared in 14 games, tallying 42 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and one forced fumble on the season.