Broncos OLB Randy Gregory To Miss Several Weeks Following Knee Scope

Mike Klis reports that an MRI of Broncos OLB Randy Gregory’s knee came back with “mixed results.”

The good news is that Gregory’s ACL is intact, but he will also require a knee scope and will be out “several” weeks.

Tom Pelissero mentions that Gregory will specifically need to have his meniscus trimmed and the timeline will be dictated after surgery.

You can expect the Broncos to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Gregory, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.

The Cowboys later signed Gregory to a one-year extension worth up to $2.1 million through the 2021 season that included a $200,000 signing bonus. He nearly re-signed with the team for 2022 but the deal fell through and he signed with Denver instead.