Broncos Part Ways With LBs Coach Michael Wilhoite

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that the Broncos have parted ways with LBs coach Michael Wilhoite.

Wilhoite was previously arrested in Denver on suspicion of second-degree assault of a police officer.

Sean Payton issued the following statement regarding the move:

“I appreciate Michael’s contributions to the Broncos and am confident he will move forward in a positive direction.”

Wilhoite, 38, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Washburn back in 2011. He eventually worked his way up to the 53-man roster during the 2012 season and played under one-year contracts for the next three seasons.

He signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks and finished out the 2017 season on their active roster.

For his career, Wilhoite appeared in 79 games for the 49ers and Seahawks and recorded 298 tackles and four interceptions.

He accepted his first coaching job with the Saints in 2019 and eventually joined the Chargers as their LBs coach in 2021.

The Broncos hired Wilhoite as their OLBs coach in 2023.