Broncos Pass Game Coordinator John Morton Name To Watch For Lions’ OC Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Broncos passing game coordinator John Morton has emerged as a candidate to watch for the Lions’ offensive coordinator vacancy.

The Lions have been working to replace Ben Johnson, who departed for the Bears’ head-coaching job.

Detroit has reportedly been considering internal candidates including assistant HC/RBs coach Scottie Montgomery and passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand for the job, but it appears as though they could hire outside of the organization.

Morton, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Raiders back in 1993. He has worked for a number of teams including the Packers, Raiders, Jaguars, Chargers and 49ers before the Saints hired him as their WRs coach in 2015. After two years in New Orleans, Morton agreed to become the Jets’ offensive coordinator in 2017.

The Jets elected to fire Morton after one season and he later joined the Raiders as a senior offensive assistant. He had one year with the Lions before joining the Broncos as their passing game coordinator in 2022.

In 2017, the Jets’ offense ranked No. 28 in total yards, No. 24 in points scored, No. 19 in rushing yards and No. 24 in passing yards under Morton.