Broncos Place RB Mike Boone & DB P.J. Locke On COVID-19 List

The Denver Broncos officially placed RB Mike Boone and DB P.J. Locke on the COVID-19 list Friday.

Boone, 26, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati back in 2018. He finished the final year of his three-year, $1.717 million contract but Minnesota declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason.

Back in March, the Broncos signed Boone to a two-year contract that includes $2.6 million guaranteed and a $1.6 million signing bonus.

In 2021, Boone has appeared in five games for the Broncos and rushed for 35 yards on 4 carries (8.8 YPC) to go along with two receptions for 22 yards receiving.