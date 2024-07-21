Broncos Place Three Players On PUP List, Including LB Drew Sanders

According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos have placed three players on the physically unable to perform list including LB Drew Sanders, who suffered a torn Achilles during the team’s offseason workouts in mid-April.

The team also placed defensive backs Caden Sterns and Delarrin Turner-Yell on the list.

Sanders currently has no timeline for his return. It’s possible he could be back later on in the regular season if all goes well with his rehab.

Sanders, 22, was selected with the No. 67 overall pick in the third round by the Broncos. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $5,734,727 rookie contract that included a $1,170,711 signing bonus.

In 2023, Sanders appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 24 tackles, a fumble recovery, and no sacks.