Broncos Placing TE Lucas Krull On Injured Reserve

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are placing TE Lucas Krull on the short-term injured reserve after suffering a cracked bone in his foot during Thursday’s practice.

Klis writes that ILB Garrett Wallow is a “strong candidate” to be promoted.

Krull will be eligible to return after four weeks.

Krull, 26, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh. He bounced on and off New Orleans’ practice squad before signing with the Broncos’ practice squad back in August of 2023.

He was later promoted to the active roster.

In 2024, Krull appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and caught 19 passes on 23 targets for 152 yards and no touchdowns.