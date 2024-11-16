Broncos Promoting Two Players Including LB Zack Cunningham

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos are elevating LB Zach Cunningham and S Keidron Smith from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 11.

Cunningham, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Texans out of Vanderbilt back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.471 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2020 season when he signed a four-year, $58 million extension.

The Texans ended up cutting Cunningham after shopping him unsuccessfully at the trade deadline in December 2021. He was claimed by the Titans shortly after.

Tennesssee released Cunningham in February 2023 and he signed a one-year deal with the Eagles. He caught on to Denver’s practice squad in September this season.

In 2023, Cunningham appeared in 13 games for the Eagles making 10 starts and recording 85 total tackles, four passes defended, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.