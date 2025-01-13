Broncos QB Bo Nix Has Dealt With Back Injury Since November

Broncos QB Bo Nix had a strong rookie campaign where he led the team to their first postseason berth since the 2015 season.

Despite the great year, Nix revealed that he has been playing through an in-sense transverse process fracture in his back suffered in November in the week leading up to the Raiders.

“The biggest week was I had a transverse process fracture in my back,” Nix said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “That week got treatment, made it through that week. Monday Night Football was a stretch where we were all kind of banged up. And I wasn’t going to miss the first Monday night game. I got treatment on it and then we were fortunate to have an off (bye) week the next week and it kind of went away after that.”

“That moment was annoying but we all play with something.”

Nix played all 68 snaps against the Raiders and eventually showed up on the injury report during the next week leading up to their game against the Browns. He went on to play five more regular season games and a postseason game despite the in-season injury.

Nix, 24, was the 12th overall pick by the Broncos out of Oregon in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $18.6 million rookie deal through 2027 with a team option through 2028. He made a base salary of $795k in 2024 and is set to make a salary of $960k in 2025.

In 2024, Nix started all 17 games for the Broncos and completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 92 times for 430 yards and four touchdowns.