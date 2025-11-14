Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins Out For Foreseeable Future With ‘Significant’ Foot Injury

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are reporting that Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins is out for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, but is also sidelined for the “foreseeable future” with a “significant” foot injury.

Rapoport says that Dobbins is still working through his options right now and injured reserve is a possibility.

This opens the door for a much larger role for Broncos rookie RB R.J. Harvey to handle the bulk of the workload.

Dobbins, 26, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Chargers.

The Chargers placed the unrestricted free agent tender on Dobbins in 2025 at a value of $1.644 million. He then signed a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Broncos.

In 2025, Dobbins has appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and rushed 153 times for 772 yards (5.0 YPC) and four touchdowns to go along with 11 catches on 14 targets for 37 yards.

We’ll have more on Dobbins as the news is available.