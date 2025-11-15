Broncos Made Several Moves, Placed RB J.K Dobbins On IR

Ian Rapoport reports that the Broncos are placing RB J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve due to a significant foot injury.

Rapoport adds that Dobbins is dealing with a ligament issue and will need to undergo surgery. Dobbins sought the opinion of several experts, but surgery was his only option in the end.

Mike Klis reports that the issue is a Lisfranc injury. Broncos rookie RB R.J. Harvey will now be expected to handle the bulk of the workload.

Klis also reports that Denver is activating LB Garret Wallow from injured reserve, and for Week 11, they are elevating LB Jordan Turner, along with veteran TE Marcedes Lewis.

In other moves, the Broncos are promoting CB Reese Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster and waiving WR Trent Sherfield.

Dobbins, 26, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Chargers.

The Chargers placed the unrestricted free agent tender on Dobbins in 2025 at a value of $1.644 million. He then signed a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Broncos.

In 2025, Dobbins has appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and rushed 153 times for 772 yards (5.0 YPC) and four touchdowns to go along with 11 catches on 14 targets for 37 yards.

We’ll have more on Dobbins as the news is available.