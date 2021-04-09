Broncos Re-Sign DB Nate Hairston

The Denver Broncos officially re-signed DB Nate Hairston on Friday.

This comes just a day after Denver opted to release Hairston.

Hairston, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract when he was traded to the Jets in 2019.

The Jets re-signed Hairston in September of last year but cut him loose after a month. He had a brief stint on the Ravens’ practice squad before the Broncos signed him to their active roster late last season.

In 2020, Hairston appeared in five games for the Jets and Broncos, recording six tackles and no interceptions.