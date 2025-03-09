Broncos Re-Sign LS Mitch Fraboni

Parker Gabriel reports that the Broncos have re-signed long-snapper Mitch Fraboni to an undisclosed contract.

Fraboni was in line to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Mike Klis adds that Fraboni receives a three-year, $4.175 million deal from the Broncos.

Fraboni, 28, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Texans, but lasted just a few months in Houston.

The Broncos later signed Fraboni to their practice squad and eventually called him up in 2022.

In 2024, Mitch Fraboni appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded five tackles on special teams.