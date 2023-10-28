Broncos Reportedly Have ‘Good Offer’ For Jerry Jeudy

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a league source, reports that the Broncos have a “good offer” from a team for WR Jerry Jeudy.

However, Florio says that the Broncos don’t like the offer enough to agree to the trade.

According to Florio, whether the offer improves or not could depend on what happens this weekend.

Prior reports have said that the Broncos were asking for a first-round pick for Jeudy during the draft in April.

Denver could clearly use the draft capital to rebuild their roster for the years to come, but it remains to be seen whether a team will step up and meet the Broncos’ asking price by the Tuesday deadline.

Jeudy, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020 out of Alabama. He is in the fourth year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos picked up Jeudy’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season this past March worth $12.978 million fully guaranteed.

In 2023, Jeudy has appeared in four games for the Broncos and caught 17 passes on 24 targets for 208 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jeudy and the Broncos ahead of the trade deadline as the news is available.