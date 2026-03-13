Broncos Restructure G Quinn Meinerz & OLB Jonathon Cooper Contracts To Free Up $19.1M

The Denver Broncos agreed to a restructured contract with G Quinn Meinerz to free up $10.9 million in cap space for 2026, per Spotrac.

Spotrac also notes that Denver restructured OLB Jonathon Cooper‘s contract to create $8.2 million in cap space.

Denver converted $13.6 million of Meinerz’s salary into a signing bonus, while $10.2 million of Cooper’s salary was also made into a signing bonus.

Meinerz will now carry cap hits of $8.8 million in 2026, $25 million in 2027 and 2028, along with $7.5 million into a void year in 2029. Cooper will count for $5.78 million in 2026, $17.5 million in 2027 and 2028, and $4.91 million in 2029, which is also a void year.

Meinerz, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

He was entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 with a signing bonus of $840,618 hen Denver signed him to a four-year, $80 million extension.

In 2025, Meinerz appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and started each at guard.

Cooper, 28, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and a third-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Broncos used the No. 239 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2021.

Cooper was in the final year of a four-year deal worth $3,580,672 that also included a $100,672 signing bonus when Denver signed him to a four-year, $60 million extension in November 2024.

In 2025, Cooper appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 50 tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight sacks, and four pass defenses.