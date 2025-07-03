Broncos S P.J. Locke Expects To Be Ready For Camp After Offseason Spinal Fusion Surgery

Broncos S P.J. Locke is expected to be ready for the start of training camp despite having spinal fusion surgery this offseason, per Luca Evans.

The surgery was to correct a degenerative disc issue in his back that bothered him for most of last season. Evans notes that despite the serious nature of the injury and procedure, it’s not uncommon in the NFL and a lot of players come back from it to play at a high level.

Locke, 28, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2019. He was waived by the Steelers coming out of the preseason, however.

Locke caught on with the Broncos practice squad later in the season and re-signed on a futures deal for the 2020 season. He was waived coming out of camp and later signed to the practice squad.

Locke spent time on and off the team’s active roster and practice squad before Denver re-signed him to an exclusive rights deal in 2023. He returned on a two-year, $7 million deal in 2024.

In 2024, Locke appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and recorded 74 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and two pass defenses.