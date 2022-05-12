Broncos Sign Third-Round TE Greg Dulcich

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos have agreed to terms with third-round pick TE Greg Dulcich.
Denver has signed all but three of their 2022 draft picks:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|Nik Bonitto
|LB
|Signed
|3
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|Signed
|4
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|4
|Eyioma Uwazurike
|DT
|5
|Delarrin Turner-Yell
|S
|5
|Montrell Washington
|WR
|Signed
|5
|Luke Wattenberg
|C
|Signed
|6
|Matt Henningsen
|DT
|Signed
|7
|Faion Hicks
|DB
|Signed
Dulcich, 22, became a full-time starter as a senior at UCLA and was named first-team All-PAC12 in 2021. He was selected by the Broncos with the No.80 overall pick in this year’s draft.
Dulcich is projected to sign a four-year, $5,241,839 contract that includes a $992,246 signing bonus.
For his career, Dulcich appeared in 33 games and made 17 starts for UCLA, recording 77 receptions for 1,353 yards and 11 touchdowns.
