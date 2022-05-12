Broncos Sign Third-Round TE Greg Dulcich

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos have agreed to terms with third-round pick TE Greg Dulcich.

Denver has signed all but three of their 2022 draft picks:

Rd Player Pos. Note 2 Nik Bonitto LB Signed 3 Greg Dulcich TE Signed 4 Damarri Mathis CB 4 Eyioma Uwazurike DT 5 Delarrin Turner-Yell S 5 Montrell Washington WR Signed 5 Luke Wattenberg C Signed 6 Matt Henningsen DT Signed 7 Faion Hicks DB Signed

Dulcich, 22, became a full-time starter as a senior at UCLA and was named first-team All-PAC12 in 2021. He was selected by the Broncos with the No.80 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Dulcich is projected to sign a four-year, $5,241,839 contract that includes a $992,246 signing bonus.

For his career, Dulcich appeared in 33 games and made 17 starts for UCLA, recording 77 receptions for 1,353 yards and 11 touchdowns.