Broncos Signed LB Olakunle Fatukasi To Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos officially signed LB Olakunle Fatukasi to their practice squad on Friday.

Denver’s practice squad now includes:

CB Faion Hicks CB Ja’Quan McMillian OL William Sherman DE Jonathan Kongbo OT Christian DiLauro WR Victor Bolden WR Tyrie Cleveland LB Ray Wilborn DB Lamar Jackson LB Harvey Langi RB Devine Ozigbo WR Kaden Davis QB Jarrett Guarantano RB Tyreik McAllister DE Wyatt Ray LB Olakunle Fatukasi

Fatukasi, 23, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers back in May but was cut loose earlier this week.

In 2022, Fatukasi has appeared in 13 games and recorded four tackles.