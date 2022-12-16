Broncos Signed LB Olakunle Fatukasi To Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos officially signed LB Olakunle Fatukasi to their practice squad on Friday.
Denver’s practice squad now includes:
- CB Faion Hicks
- CB Ja’Quan McMillian
- OL William Sherman
- DE Jonathan Kongbo
- OT Christian DiLauro
- WR Victor Bolden
- WR Tyrie Cleveland
- LB Ray Wilborn
- DB Lamar Jackson
- LB Harvey Langi
- RB Devine Ozigbo
- WR Kaden Davis
- QB Jarrett Guarantano
- RB Tyreik McAllister
- DE Wyatt Ray
- LB Olakunle Fatukasi
Fatukasi, 23, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers back in May but was cut loose earlier this week.
In 2022, Fatukasi has appeared in 13 games and recorded four tackles.
