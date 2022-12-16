Broncos Signed LB Olakunle Fatukasi To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Denver Broncos officially signed LB Olakunle Fatukasi to their practice squad on Friday. 

Olakunle Fatukasi

Denver’s practice squad now includes:

  1. CB Faion Hicks
  2. CB Ja’Quan McMillian
  3. OL William Sherman
  4. DE Jonathan Kongbo
  5. OT Christian DiLauro
  6. WR Victor Bolden
  7. WR Tyrie Cleveland
  8. LB Ray Wilborn
  9. DB Lamar Jackson
  10. LB Harvey Langi
  11. RB Devine Ozigbo
  12. WR Kaden Davis
  13. QB Jarrett Guarantano
  14. RB Tyreik McAllister
  15. DE Wyatt Ray
  16. LB Olakunle Fatukasi

Fatukasi, 23, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers back in May but was cut loose earlier this week. 

In 2022, Fatukasi has appeared in 13 games and recorded four tackles. 

