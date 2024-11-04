Broncos Signed OLB Jonathon Cooper To Four-Year, $60M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos signed OLB Jonathon Cooper to a four-year extension over the weekend.

Mike Klis adds the deal has a total value of $60 million with $33 million in guarantees — a quality $15 million per year pay-day for Cooper.

He was in the final year of his rookie contract and had developed into a solid starter for Denver, so the team wanted to ensure it rewarded him for his work and locked him up for a few more years.

This also likely factored into Denver’s willingness to trade OLB Baron Browning today, as he was also in a contract year.

Cooper, 26, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and a third-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Broncos used the No. 239 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2021.

Cooper was in the final year of a four-year deal worth $3,580,672 that also included a $100,672 signing bonus.

In 2024, Cooper has appeared in nine games for the Broncos and recorded 35 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble.