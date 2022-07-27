Broncos Signing OT Cameron Fleming

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos are signing veteran OT Cameron Fleming to the roster.

Fleming was with the Broncos last season and saw some action at right tackle. Pelissero adds he’ll be in the mix to start in 2022.

The team confirmed the move and announced UDFA LB Kadofi Wright was waived in a corresponding move.

Fleming, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. Fleming was waived at the start of the 2015 season and later signed to the Patriots’ practice squad before being called up a month later.

The Patriots brought Fleming back on a one-year, $1.797 million deal for the 2017 season. Following that, the Cowboys signed him for the 2018 season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal and he returned to Dallas on a two-year, $8.5 million agreement.

The Cowboys elected to not pick up his contract option for the 2020 season, however. Fleming later signed a one-year deal with the Giants.

In 2021, Fleming appeared in five games for the Broncos and made four starts at right tackle.