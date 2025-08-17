Broncos Tried Out FB Troy Hairston

Aaron Wilson reports that the Broncos tried out former Browns and Texans FB Troy Hairston on Sunday.

Hairston, 26, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2022. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Texans.

Hariston was let go after camp in 2024, but spent the season on the practice squad, where he was elevated twice.

He then joined the Browns but never appeared in a game for the team before being waived.

In 2024, Hairston appeared in two games for the Texans.