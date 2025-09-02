Broncos Tried Out Seven Players Including RB Deuce Vaughn

Per the wire, the Broncos tried out seven players today, including former Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn.

The following is a full list of players who worked out for the team:

Vaughn, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2023 out of Kansas State.

He signed a four-year, $3,973,336 rookie contract with the Cowboys, which included $133,336 guaranteed.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and is now trying out for Denver.

In 2024, Vaughn appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and rushed for 70 yards on 17 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with three receptions for 18 yards receiving and no touchdowns.