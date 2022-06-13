Broncos Trying Out Five Players

According to Aric DiLalla, the Broncos brought in five players for a tryout at minicamp on Monday.

The full list of players who are trying out with Denver includes:

Fry, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2017. Fry joined the Orlando Apollos of the now-defunct AAF in 2019 and converted all 14 field goals he attempted with a long of 44 yards.

The Bears signed him to a contract before cutting him loose during the preseason. He had a brief stint with the Ravens before signing a futures contract with the Panthers for the 2020 season.

Fry was later waived and claimed by the Buccaneers, but was waived at the start of the regular season. He landed with the Falcons and bounced on and off of their practice squad for most of the season before finishing with stints on the Chiefs, Packers, and Bengals practice squads.

In 2021, Fry appeared in one game for the Bengals and one for the Chiefs, converting four of his five field goal attempts and four of five of his extra point attempts.