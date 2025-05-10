Broncos Trying Out Three At Rookie Minicamp, Including QB Ian Book

Per Mike Klis, the Broncos are hosting three tryout players at their rookie minicamp, including QB Ian Book.

The team is also hosting TE Cole Fotheringham and RB Chris Evans.

The Broncos were scheduled to host free agent QB Desmond Ridder for a tryout on Friday. However, Klis says Ridder opted to “back out” of the workout with Denver, with Book trying out instead.

Book, 27, was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4.153 million and included a $673,584 signing bonus.

The Saints waived him and he was later claimed by the Eagles in August of 2022. Philadelphia waived him coming out of last preseason.

He has since had a brief stint on the Patriots’ practice squad and also tried out for the 49ers and Bills. The Chiefs signed him to a futures contract for the 2024 season and he wound up being among their final roster cuts.

Book was signed with Philadelphia’s practice squad in December and was added to the active roster days later.

In 2021, Book appeared in one game and made one start for the Saints, completing 12-20 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also rushed three times for six yards.