Broncos Want At Least One First-Round Pick In Exchange For WR Jerry Jeudy

According to Jeff Howe, Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy has been a “hot name this week” as a possible trade candidate and Denver wants “at least” a first-round pick in exchange for the receiver.

Earlier this week, Howe reported Jeudy has continuously come up in trade conversations and the Broncos were assessing his value before proceeding.

Last week, Dianna Russini of ESPN reported multiple teams have called Denver regarding potential trades for Jeudy and WR Courtland Sutton.

However, Russini was told the Broncos are “not shopping them” but like all teams around the NFL, they’ve taken calls from interested teams.

Jeudy has come up in trade rumors the past few years, but Denver has opted to retain the former first-round pick.

Jeudy, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jeudy in the coming months.

In 2022, Jeudy appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught 67 passes for 972 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Jeudy as the news is available.