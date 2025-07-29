Broncos Work Out Three Receivers, Four Linebackers

Mike Klis of 9News reports the Broncos hosted WRs Grant Dubose, Dax Milne and Braylon Sanders for workouts on Tuesday.

Per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire, the Broncos also hosted LBs Krys Barnes, Anthony Hines, Jailin Walker and Garret Wallow for tryouts on Tuesday.

DuBose, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 draft out of Charlotte.

He was later waived by Green Bay but signed to the practice squad.

DuBose was elevated by the Packers in Week 18 before signing a futures deal with the team in January of 2024. He was then waived by Green Bay at the end of camp and claimed by the Dolphins.

In 2024, Dubose appeared in three games for the Dolphins and caught one pass for 13 yards.