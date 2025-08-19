The Denver Broncos worked out four defensive tackles, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

The following players worked out with Denver:

DT Michael Dwumfour DT Thor Griffith DT Devonnsha Maxwell DT Gavin Meyer

Dwumfour, 27, went undrafted out of Rutgers back in 2021 before catching on with the Jets. He was later released by the team with an injury settlement and was signed by the Texans’ practice squad.

He signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans and made the team coming out of the preseason. Houston waived him late in the season, and he had a stint with the 49ers to close out the year before signing a futures deal with the Browns for the 2023 season.

He was waived and spent the 2023 season with the Titans’ and Texans’ practice squad before ending the year with the Bears’ practice squad. Dwumfour re-signed on a futures deal after the season and spent the 2024 season on the Browns’ practice squad after being released in August.

Dwumfour signed with San Francisco in August 2025 but was waived a week later.

In 2024, Dwumfour appeared in one game for the Browns.